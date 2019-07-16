Janelle Monáe calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment

Janelle Monáe, photo by Heather Kaplan

Janelle Monáe, a fervent advocate for racial equality and LGBTQ+ rights, has just called for Donald Trump’s impeachment. Her strong words are in response to a series of racist tweets from Trump aimed at four minority congresswomen.

Over the weekend, Trump went on a Twitter rant against Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Presley and Ilhan Omar. In his posts, he asked that the politicians “go back” to the countries from which they came. (He, of course, failed to acknowledge that all four are actually US citizens and three of the women were born in this country.)



….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Monáe, who’s never been shy about her anti-Trump stance, took to social media to condemn the politicians and pundits who aren’t doing enough to oppose the president. The R&B singer first slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not taking a stronger stance,

“I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like ‘when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH, CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi … Stop dragging this OUT.”

She then took a jab at Fox News host Geraldo Rivera for being an enabler to Trump’s xenophobic ways. In her final, but most serious message, Monáe called Trump the Republican party’s pawn and “#RacistInChief”, as well as demanded he be impeached.

“This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc. that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment. #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN,” she wrote. “Calling for impeachment then voting him out. That’s the tweet. #RacistPresident”

I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like “when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH’

CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi🗣Stop dragging this OUT https://t.co/GLu2SbMr8l — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 14, 2019

STFU 🖕🏻you are an enabler and not a good friend actually . Friends don’t lie to friends. STOP saying “you’re better than that” when you know its not true . HE HAS BEEN AN XENOPHOBIC RACIST . it is EXACTLY who he was and has always been . AND he is MENTALLY UNFIT to be PRESIDENT. https://t.co/Thvmk9VGo4 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

the Republican Party 🖕🏻has wanted a pawn to carry out their agenda & help do their dirty work for a while . This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment . #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN . 🖕🏻🖕🏼🖕🏽🖕🏾🖕🏿 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

🗣calling for impeachment then voting him out . That’s the tweet . #RacistPresident — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

On Monday, the targeted congresswomen held a press conference and responded to Trump. “We don’t leave the things that we love,” said New York’s Ocasio-Cortez.

“It is for this reason precisely that we have to take action when a President is openly violating the oath he took to the constitution of the United States and the core values we aspire to,” said Omar, US Representative from Minnesota.

.@AOC on Trump's demands for American congresswomen to "leave" the country: "We don't leave the things that we love." This is absolutely the correct response to his desperate racism.pic.twitter.com/7qHyWSZQYT — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 15, 2019