Janelle Monáe calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment

Monáe dubbed Trump the #RacistInChief after he told four minority congresswomen to "go back" to the countries from which they came

on July 16, 2019, 4:09am
Janelle Monáe, photo by Heather Kaplan

Janelle Monáe, a fervent advocate for racial equality and LGBTQ+ rights, has just called for Donald Trump’s impeachment. Her strong words are in response to a series of racist tweets from Trump aimed at four minority congresswomen.

Over the weekend, Trump went on a Twitter rant against Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Presley and Ilhan Omar. In his posts, he asked that the politicians “go back” to the countries from which they came. (He, of course, failed to acknowledge that all four are actually US citizens and three of the women were born in this country.)

Monáe, who’s never been shy about her anti-Trump stance, took to social media to condemn the politicians and pundits who aren’t doing enough to oppose the president. The R&B singer first slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not taking a stronger stance,

“I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like ‘when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH, CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi … Stop dragging this OUT.”

She then took a jab at Fox News host Geraldo Rivera for being an enabler to Trump’s xenophobic ways. In her final, but most serious message, Monáe called Trump the Republican party’s pawn and “#RacistInChief”, as well as demanded he be impeached.

“This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc. that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment. #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN,” she wrote. “Calling for impeachment then voting him out. That’s the tweet. #RacistPresident”

On Monday, the targeted congresswomen held a press conference and responded to Trump. “We don’t leave the things that we love,” said New York’s Ocasio-Cortez.

“It is for this reason precisely that we have to take action when a President is openly violating the oath he took to the constitution of the United States and the core values we aspire to,” said Omar, US Representative from Minnesota.

