Janelle Monáe to lead Homecoming: Season Two

Janelle Monáe, Photo by Amy Price

Janelle Monáe is conquering Hollywood. No less than an hour after the trailer for Harriet dropped, Amazon has announced that our 2018 Artist of the Year will headline the season season of their critically-acclaimed Homecoming series.

As Deadline reports, Monáe will succeed Julia Roberts and star as a “tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.” Yep, that sounds about right for Sam Esmail.



The original series, which dropped in 2018 and raced up several critics’ year-end lists, was based on Gimlet Media’s podcast-of-the-same-name. This season, however, will deviate from the source material and introduce new characters.

For Monáe, the return to Amazon makes perfect sense. Back in 2017, she starred in the first season of their anthology series, Electric Sheep, specifically the eighth episode titled “Autofac”.

Next up, she’ll star in the aforementioned Harriet, the historical drama retelling the story of Harriet Tubman, and later appear in the Disney+ live-action reimagining of The Lady and the Tramp.