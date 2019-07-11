Jay Som drops dreamy single “Tenderness” with retro video: Watch

Jay Som, photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Next month, Jay Som will return with her sophomore album Anak Ko. Already, Melina Duterte has previewed her follow-up to 2017’s Everybody Works with “Superbike”. The dream-pop songwriter has now returned with a second single and video, “Tenderness”.

As Duterte notes in a statement, “[The song]’s definitely about scrolling on your phone and seeing a person and it just haunts you, you can’t escape it.” She continued, “I have a weird relationship to social media and how people perceive me—as this person that has a platform, as a solo artist, and this marginalized person. That was really getting to me. I wanted to express those emotions, but I felt stifled. I feel like a lot of the themes of the songs stemmed from bottled up emotions, frustration with yourself, and acceptance.”



The lo-fi production begins with a syncopated backbeat layered with hazy chords and Duterte’s smooth vocals. As the song progresses, Jay Som adds in a full band, with the added guitar and bass laidback and minimalist in their approaches. Watch the retro video for the track, which was directed by Weird Life, below.

Anak Ko drops on August 23rd via Polyvinyl.