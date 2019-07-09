Jay-Z recently became the world’s first billionaire rapper, and now he’s added another flower to his cap — a pot flower, that is. Hov has partnered with California-based cannabis company Caliva to become their new chief brand strategist.

Jay-Z signed a multi-year contract with Caliva after reaching out to offer his services. Rolling Stone reports that he had sought out an established business that aligned with his ideals and goals, something he found in Caliva. Founded in 2015, the company owns a marijuana farm, two stores, and distributes to nearly two dozen other retailers in the state.



“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” said Jay-Z a statement. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Indeed, while Jay will help with creative decisions, outreach, and business strategizing, his main goal will actually be social justice in the cannabis industry. That includes striving for greater representation and participation in the legal marijuana business by those who were previously incarcerated on weed charges. His work will include “advocacy, job training and overall employee and workforce development,” per a statement.

Interestingly, Jay-Z isn’t only the big name celebrity involved in Caliva. Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana’s venture capital firm were part of an investment round earlier this year that raised $75 million. Of course, they’re far from the only ones getting heady in the marijuana game. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg launched their Houseplant brand in March, Jenny Lewis recently debuted her own strain of weed, and April saw Dean Ween open his weed-friendly Honeypot Lounge venue in Denver.