Jeff Goldblum performs “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” with Sharon Van Etten, Jurassic Park theme at Glastonbury: Watch

Jeff Goldblum and Sharon Van Etten at Glastonbury

Jeff Goldblum played Glastonbury. That’s a thing that really happened over the weekend, and it seems like it was as glorious as you might envision. Backed as usual by The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, the actor/jazz musician not only treated the fans to a bit of the classic Jurassic Park theme, but he brought out Sharon Van Etten to perform a new version of “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” to tease his next album.

Welcoming the Remind Me Tomorrow singer to the stage, Goldblum revealed that their collaboration was something they “recorded for a new record on Decca Records” (via NME). The effort will serve as a follow-up to last fall’s delightful The Capitol Studios Sessions. In a statement released while Goldblum was still on stage, he said of the new LP,



“Getting to do another album with the sweet, sweet, enchanted elves and sprites from Decca has me floating on air, somebody please pinch me (ow, not so hard). I only hope that listeners feel what I felt when we made the record – an explosive release of ecstasy. It’s amazing to let the cat a bit out of the bag here at Glastonbury in the fleshy flesh!”

The live performance of “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” serves as the first tease of the record. Sharon Van Etten turned up the sultry rasp for the rendition of the standard, sounding like a backroom jazz singer even while on one of the biggest stages in the world. Take a look below.

At the beginning of the set, the crowd started singing the classic Jurassic Park theme, of course an homage to Jeff Goldblum’s iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the film franchise. Goldblum played along, performing the familiar refrain on the piano. Later, as he closed his set, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra reprised the song to the (feigned?) surprise of Goldblum.

Watch Goldblum’s first tease of John William’s memorable piece at the BBC Radio 2 Facebook page, and watch the full band rendition below.