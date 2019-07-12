Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Jermaine Dupri and Cardi B beef over quality of modern female rappers

The 46-year-old Dupri recently described today's female rappers as just "strippers rapping"

by
on July 12, 2019, 2:07pm
0 comments
jermaine dupri cardi b controversy beef rap
Jermaine Dupri and Cardi B

Jermaine Dupri found fame in the ’90s working with hip-hop/R&B heavyweights like Da Brat, Lil’ Kim, Mariah Carey, and Monica. If given the opportunity, the 46-year-old industry veteran would love to relive those days again. In a new interview, Dupri described today’s class of female rappers as nothing more than “strippers rapping.” Cardi B, former stripper and currently the hottest female rapper, is now speaking out against Dupri’s comments.

Speaking to People, Dupri said he isn’t a fan of the current crop of female MCs as they “are all rapping about the same thing,”

“For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper. I’m getting OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK. All right. Cool. Who’s going to be the rapper?… At some point, somebody’s going to have to break out of that mold and talk about other things.”

(Read: 10 Female Rappers Jermaine Dupri Should Definitely Know About)

Cardi B, who’s never been shy about her past life as a stripper, took to Instagram to address Dupri’s stance. She argued that not all of today’s female rappers use sex as a subject, and offered up both Tierra Whack and Kamaiyah as examples. The Grammy-winning Cardi also defended the rappers that do talk about doing the deed — such as herself — saying that she raps “about her pussy because my pussy is my best friend.”

(I’d genuinely love to hear Dupri’s thoughts on male rappers and their obsession with their own dicks. But that’s just me.)

Watch Dupri’s interview below, followed by Cardi’s response. Be sure to catch Cardi on tour throughout the summer by grabbing tickets here.

View this post on Instagram

SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

On a related notes, here’s a recent pic of Dupri:

cardi jermaine controversy beef Jermaine Dupri and Cardi B beef over quality of modern female rappers

Previous Story
Lil Wayne changes mind, will not quit Blink-182 tour
Next Story
Puddle of Mudd announce first album in 10 years, unveil “Uh Oh” single: Stream
No comments