Jerry Seinfeld announces new standup tour dates

Jerry Seinfeld will spend much of the coming months on the road performing standup.
Beginning August 2nd, the veteran comedian will launch a new leg of North American tour dates. In addition to a lengthy residency at Beacon Theatre in New York City, Seinfeld will play shows in Las Vegas, Reno, Albuquerque, Fort Myers, Cleveland, Chicago, and beyond.
See the full schedule below, and get tickets to Seinfeld’s upcoming dates here.
Seinfeld recently celebrated the season 11 premiere of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix. Meanwhile, this fall The Seinfeld Experience will open in New York City.
Jerry Seinfeld 2019 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
08/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
08/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
08/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
08/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater
09/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater
09/06 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (early show)
09/06 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (late show)
09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)
09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)
09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Bethlehem Sands Casino
09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall
10/10 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
10/12 – Brokville, NY @ Tilles Center
10/18 – Calgary, AB @ Jubilee Theatre
10/19 – Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center (early show)
10/19 – Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center (late show)
10/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)
10/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)
10/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)
10/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)
11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (early show)
11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (late show)
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
11/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)
11/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)
12/07 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino