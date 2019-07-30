Jerry Seinfeld announces new standup tour dates

Jerry Seinfeld Live

Jerry Seinfeld will spend much of the coming months on the road performing standup.

Beginning August 2nd, the veteran comedian will launch a new leg of North American tour dates. In addition to a lengthy residency at Beacon Theatre in New York City, Seinfeld will play shows in Las Vegas, Reno, Albuquerque, Fort Myers, Cleveland, Chicago, and beyond.



See the full schedule below, and get tickets to Seinfeld’s upcoming dates here.

Seinfeld recently celebrated the season 11 premiere of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix. Meanwhile, this fall The Seinfeld Experience will open in New York City.

Jerry Seinfeld 2019 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

08/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

08/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

08/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

08/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater

09/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

09/06 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (early show)

09/06 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (late show)

09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Bethlehem Sands Casino

09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall

10/10 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

10/12 – Brokville, NY @ Tilles Center

10/18 – Calgary, AB @ Jubilee Theatre

10/19 – Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center (early show)

10/19 – Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center (late show)

10/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

10/25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

10/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

10/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (early show)

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (late show)

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

11/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/07 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino