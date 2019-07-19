Jessica Pimentel in Slayer Trailer

After announcing the final leg of their farewell tour last week, Slayer are teasing some sort of cinematic surprise for the fall, as well. A new clip posted by the band on YouTube features Orange Is the New Black star Jessica Pimentel and veteran actor Danny Trejo.

The 40-second teaser (watch below) depicts Pimentel as an assassin-like character, as she violently takes out one victim and then appears to confront Trejo and eventually Slayer themselves. The dramatic scenes are interspersed with concert footage of Slayer performing, perhaps teasing a movie in the vein of Metallica’s Through the Never, which combined a narrative with concert scenes.



Pimentel, who plays Maria Ruiz in Orange Is the New Black, is a longtime metalhead, fronting her own band Alekhine’s Gun and providing backing vocals in the extreme metal band Brujeria. Trejo, meanwhile, appeared in Slayer’s “Repentless” video and recently narrated a tour teaser that surfaced prior to the official announcement of the farewell tour’s final leg.

(Buy: Tickets to Slayer’s Farewell Tour Dates)

Last week, Slayer announced details of “The Final Campaign” of their farewell tour. The North American run, which features support from Primus, Ministry, and Philip Anselmo & The Illegals, kicks off November 2nd in Asheville, North Carolina, and ends with a two-night stand November 29th and 30th at The Forum in Los Angeles. Pick up tickets here.