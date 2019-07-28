Josh Homme with The Raconteurs

Fans who attended The Raconteurs’ concert in Los Angeles on Friday night bore witness to the first on-stage collaboration between rock gods Jack White and Josh Homme. The Queens of the Stone Age frontman joined White’s Raconteurs for special encore performance of “Blue Veins”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Last week, White appeared as a guest on Homme’s Alligator Hour radio show. The two larger-than-life rock figures engaged in a free-wheeling conversation that touched on a variety of different topics, including childhood memories, hipsters vs. hillbillies, mob mentality, click-bait journalism, the lack of an “anti-scene”, and more. You can replay the episode here.



As we now know, the episode also set the stage for Homme’s surprise appearance with The Raconteurs. Hopefully a more proper, recorded collaboration is also in the cards.

In the meantime, you can catch The Raconteurs on the road supporting their first new album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger. get tickets to the band’s upcoming dates here.