Journey announce Las Vegas residency, holiday concerts

Journey will spend the coming months on the casino circuit, including an extended residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Today, the veteran rock band announced a series of holiday concerts at The Colosseum scheduled for December 27th, 28th, 30th, and 31st. These are in addition to nine Vegas shows scheduled for October.



In the lead up to their Vegas residency, Journey will also play dates in Atlantic City, NJ; Bethlehem, PA; Niagra Falls, NY; and Uncasville, CT.

See the full tour schedule below.

The band’s current touring lineup consists of founding members Neal Schon (lead guitarist) and Ross Valory (bassist) alongside Jonathan Cain (keyboardist), Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer).

Journey 2019 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/02 – Niagra Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center

10/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace