Maynard James Keenan and Justin Vernon

Last week, when Justin Bieber shared his favorite Tool lyric to Instagram, the band’s frontman, Maynard James Keenan, responded by tweeting: “#bummer.” Now, Bieber’s wife, Hailey, is clapping back at Keenan.

“He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music,” Baldwin wrote in a tweet directed at Keenan. “You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”



He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

If you ask me, this whole thing is just a manufactured beef, conceived by some 66th floor record label execs and orchestrated with Bieber’s knowledge, as a way to drum up publicity for the August 30th release of Tool’s first album in 13 years. Just kidding! Maynard is just being Maynard. Honestly, Bieber should take it as a compliment. It’s like getting insulted by John Lydon or Liam Gallagher. Plus, he’s probably earned the respect of a few Tool fans as a result of the tiff.