Kacey Musgraves expands “Oh, What a World: Tour,” including Nashville show with Maggie Rogers

Next week, Kacey Musgraves returns to the road for the second leg of her “Oh, What a World: Tour”. In anticipation, she’s filled out the itinerary with several more headlining shows, including a pair of dates each at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, as well as a finale performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, featuring support from Maggie Rogers.
The lengthy tour also includes several high-profile festival appearances, such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits.
You can find the complete tour docket below, and get your tickets here. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale July 26th via LiveNation.
All of the upcoming dates come in support of Musgraves’ Grammy Award-winning third LP, Golden Hour. This morning, the country darling appearance on NBC’s TODAY to perform a selection of tracks from the album, including “Slow Burn”, “Lonely Weekend”, “Happy and Sad”, and “Oh, What a World”. Replay the various performances below.
Kacey Musgraves 2019 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/28 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
08/02 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/20 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Concert Hall
09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
09/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
09/16 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/28 – New Orleans LA @ The Fillmore
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
11/11-15 – Punta Cana, DR @ All the Best Fest
^ = w/ Maggie Rogers