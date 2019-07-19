Kacey Musgraves expands “Oh, What a World: Tour,” including Nashville show with Maggie Rogers

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye

Next week, Kacey Musgraves returns to the road for the second leg of her “Oh, What a World: Tour”. In anticipation, she’s filled out the itinerary with several more headlining shows, including a pair of dates each at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, as well as a finale performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, featuring support from Maggie Rogers.

The lengthy tour also includes several high-profile festival appearances, such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits.



You can find the complete tour docket below, and get your tickets here. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale July 26th via LiveNation.

All of the upcoming dates come in support of Musgraves’ Grammy Award-winning third LP, Golden Hour. This morning, the country darling appearance on NBC’s TODAY to perform a selection of tracks from the album, including “Slow Burn”, “Lonely Weekend”, “Happy and Sad”, and “Oh, What a World”. Replay the various performances below.

Kacey Musgraves 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/28 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

08/02 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/20 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Concert Hall

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

09/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

09/16 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

09/28 – New Orleans LA @ The Fillmore

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

11/11-15 – Punta Cana, DR @ All the Best Fest

^ = w/ Maggie Rogers