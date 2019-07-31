Kanye West building Star Wars-inspired domes in Calabasas

Kanye West's domes in Calabasas, photo via TMZ

Kanye West was originally scheduled to perform at this year’s edition of Coachella, but ultimately pulled out due to disagreements over his stage design. His plans called for a massive dome with the capacity for 125,000 festival attendees. Ye’s dome dreams aren’t dead, however: The rapper has been secretly building dome structures in Calabasas, the elite gated community in Los Angeles where he resides.

According to a TMZ report, the domes are approximately 50 feet high and described as “dynamic” and “otherworldly,” their design inspired “from every period of man’s existence on earth.” Ye previously told Forbes that the “pre-fabricated structures” would also be influenced by the Star Wars planet of Tattooine.



The dome buildings are being built on 300 acres of land, which Kanye bought sometime in the last few years, and are meant to be far more than just a spectacle. The Chicago artist explained his ambitious vision in a 2018 interview with Charlamagne tha God,

“I’m going to be one of the biggest real-estate developers of all time, what Howard Hughes was to aircrafts and what Henry Ford was to cars, just the relationships I have with architects, my understanding of space and sacred proportions, just this new vibe, this new energy. We gonna develop cities.”

Kanye’s domes will also apparently serve the common good. Per TMZ, Ye believes the domes can be used as homes and “will break the barriers that separate classes … namely, the rich, the middle class and the poor.”

While his intentions may be good, it’s difficult to see how these domes can serve middle class and poor communities. The affluent Calabasas neighborhood is known for its exclusivity and luxe mansions. And as PAPER notes, the median house value in the area is just over $1 million, with homeowners bringing in a median income of $140,929. Sounds like a hefty price tag for just about anyone not named Kardashian.