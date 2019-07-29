Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

Every week, Kanye West presents a Sunday Service full of gospel music. While past iterations have featured updated versions of his own original songs, this past weekend prominently featured the gospel according to Nirvana.

As wife Kim Kardashian captured on Instagram, the Sunday Service choir covered two classics off Nevermind, and even reworked some of the lyrics to reference God and Jesus Christ. A new rendition of “Come as You Are” included the new lines, “Just confess/ he’ll do the rest/ Christ is here.” Meanwhile, the chorus of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” featured the lyrics, “Let your light shine/ It’s contagious.”



(Read: Nirvana’s 11 Loudest Tracks)

Of course, Kanye has long revered Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. The Chicago rapper previously wore merchandise emblazoned with the frontman’s face, and he and Kid Cudi sampled Cobain on their latest collaborative album as Kids See Ghost.

Below, check out footage of this weekend’s Nirvana-centric Sunday Service.

When not involved in the planning of his own biopic, Kanye is helping Donald Trump bring home ASAP Rocky. As for Nirvana, their legendary Live and Loud is finally coming to digital streaming platforms and vinyl.