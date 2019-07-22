Karen O and Danger Mouse announce first and only Lux Prima concert

Karen O and Danger Mouse, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Earlier in the year, Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and super-producer Danger Mouse teamed up to release their ambitious collaborative LP, Lux Prima. The duo will support their recent album with a single live show on Friday, September 6th, at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel.

Fans can register for tickets to the upcoming Los Angeles show from now until 10:00 p.m. PT tomorrow, July 23rd. Tickets will be allocated on Friday, July 26th.



While the pair’s fall performance marks their lone appearance together for Lux Prima, O and Mouse have found other ways to celebrate their landmark collaboration. Following the LP’s release back in March, O and Danger Mouse hosted a groundbreaking art installation and run of sold-out listening parties at Los Angeles’ Marciano Art Foundation. They also tapped Spike Jonze to direct their non-traditional appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the spring. Replay the performance below.