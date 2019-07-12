Kash Doll and Big Sean are “Ready Set” to go hard on new track: Stream

Kash Doll and Big Sean (photo by Philip Cosores)

Kash Doll is making a play at capturing the song of the summer with her recent run of collaborative tracks. First came the Lil Wayne-featuring “Kitten”, and now she’s teamed with fellow Motor City MC Big Sean for “Ready Set”.

The Detroit rappers flow alongside each other well on the celebratory track. Big Sean takes on the hook (“It’s a celebration, hey/ ‘Cause we made it out the basement, hey/ Stay hungry, stay patient, hey/ Then we made it out the basement, yeah”), while Kash Doll champions their respective come-ups on the verses. “I took a detour, had to keep learnin’/ He a B-Boy, you a cheap version,” she raps. “Do arenas now, thought we preach sermon/ I’m a D girl, so I’m determined.”



As Kash Doll explained in a press statement,

“’Ready Set’ is motivational for all those that need to be reminded to never give up, but especially for my ladies still grinding and trying to figure it out. If I could make it out the basement, everyone has the power within themselves to make it as well. It was only right I hit up Detroit legend Big Sean. I appreciate him for always showing me love. Coming from the same city, I watched how hard he worked and that inspired me so it was only fitting we did this song together.”

Take a listen to Kash Doll and Big Sean’s “Ready Set” below.

Kash Doll is throwing her “Kash Doll & Friends” show at Detroit’s Saint Andrews Hall tonight, and she’s also set to appear at Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans this September 7th. Find tickets to her shows here.

Big Sean, meanwhile, is scheduled to play Anaheim, California’s Real Street Festival next month; look for tickets here.