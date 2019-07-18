Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city makes Billboard chart history

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

It’s time to crown King Kendrick with another achievement. Kendrick Lamar is only the second rapper in history to have an album on the Billboard charts for 350 weeks.

Despite being released seven years ago, the Compton artist’s good kid, m.A.A.d city continues to make an incredibly strong showing on the Billboard 200 rankings. The breakthrough record, which boasts classic singles “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”, currently perched at No. 140.



(Read: 2015 Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar)

The only other act to accomplish such a feat is Eminem. The real Slim Shady’s 2002 effort, The Eminem Show, has been sitting comfortably on the chart for a record-holding 357 weeks.

However, considering Kung Fu Kenny has been making good time, closely trailing right behind Em — Kendrick broke the 300-week mark less than a year ago — he could surpass the Detroit MC before the fall. Get ready to pour up (drank).

.@kendricklamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' has now spent 350 weeks on the Billboard 200. It joins 'The Eminem Show' as the only hip-hop studio album to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2019

Of course, this chart milestone is just one of many for Kendrick. The Top Dawg also is a Pulitzer Prize and Grammy winner, holder of a key to Compton, and one of Barack Obama’s favorite rappers. His last masterpiece, DAMN., dropped in 2017 and occupies the No. 68 spot on the Billboard 200.

Kendrick isn’t alone in his mission to break a Billboard record. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is well on its way to becoming the longest-running No. 1 song ever.

Revisit a pair of tracks from good kid, m.A.A.d city below. Catch Kendrick live by grabbing tickets here.