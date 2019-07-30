Kevin Gates announces 2019 “I’m Him Tour”

Kevin Gates has announced an extensive US tour ahead of his upcoming album, I’m Him.
The 32-date “I’m Him Tour” launches October 12th in Chicago and runs through the end of November. Speaking of the tour, Gates says, “I’m going to take everyone that comes out to see me on a journey of everything that I’m Him is. It’s going to be a movie.”
Check out the tour’s full schedule, and grab tickets here.
As for Gates’ next album, it’s said to be coming later this year. In anticipation, the Baton Rouge rapper has broken off two early singles in “Facts” and “Push It”.
Earlier this year, Gates dropped his Only the General Gon Understand EP.
Kevin Gates 2019 Tour Dates:
07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
07/31 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Patio Theater
10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre and Ballroom
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/27 – Washington, DC @ Rams Head Live
10/29 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
10/30 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/01 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/06 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
11/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/11 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Maria Hall
11/12 – Shreveport, LA @ The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
11/13 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/17 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
11/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
11/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/26 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater
11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
* = w/ Cardi B