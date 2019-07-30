Kevin Gates announces 2019 “I’m Him Tour”

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates has announced an extensive US tour ahead of his upcoming album, I’m Him.

The 32-date “I’m Him Tour” launches October 12th in Chicago and runs through the end of November. Speaking of the tour, Gates says, “I’m going to take everyone that comes out to see me on a journey of everything that I’m Him is. It’s going to be a movie.”



Check out the tour’s full schedule, and grab tickets here.

As for Gates’ next album, it’s said to be coming later this year. In anticipation, the Baton Rouge rapper has broken off two early singles in “Facts” and “Push It”.

Earlier this year, Gates dropped his Only the General Gon Understand EP.

Kevin Gates 2019 Tour Dates:

07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

07/31 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Patio Theater

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre and Ballroom

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Rams Head Live

10/29 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

10/30 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/01 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/06 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

11/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/11 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Maria Hall

11/12 – Shreveport, LA @ The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

11/13 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/17 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

11/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/26 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

* = w/ Cardi B