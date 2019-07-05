Kevin Spacey

A civil lawsuit filed against Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual assault and battery has been dropped. According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the suit was filed on Wednesday, June 26th and dropped a week later on July 3rd.

The suit was originally filed by the son of Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, who detailed her son’s allegations in the wake of Anthony Rapp’s accusations. Unruh alleged that her then-18-year-old son was sexually assaulted by Spacey inside the Club Car Restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts.



Those claims led Spacey to be charged with felony sexual assault in January, to which the actor pleaded not guilty.

No reason was given for why the civil lawsuit was abruptly dropped. However, the allegations for both the civil lawsuit and criminal case mirror one another, with the now-dropped lawsuit listing assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Spacey’s criminal trial around the incident is expected to take place in the fall, and he is still under investigation in both Los Angeles and England for other sexual assault claims.