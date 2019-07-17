Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey

A criminal case against Kevin Spacey on charges of sexual assault has been dropped.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, the case will not proceed due to “the unavailability of the complaining witness.”



In January, Spacey was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery in connection to a July 2016 incident involving the 18-year-old son of former Boston WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh.

Unruh accused Spacey of purchasing alcohol for her son until he was drunk and then sticking his hand inside of her son’s pants and grabbing his genitals. The alleged incident took place at The Club Car restaurant and bar in Nantucket.

Had he been convicted, Spacey faced up to five years in prison and would have been required to register as a sex offender.

Earlier this month, on July 5th, the victim withdrew a civil lawsuit against Spacey. Three days later, during a court hearing on July 8th, the victim invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination after being pressed by Spacey’s attorneys about the contents of his cell phone and whether he deleted certain messages pertaining to Spacey. A short time later, Spacey’s attorneys asked for the case to be dismissed.

Despite today’s developments, Spacey isn’t entirely off the hook. Scotland Yard is known to be investigating allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted six different men while based in London between 1996 and 2013.