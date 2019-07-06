Kevin Spacey interrogated by Scotland Yard over sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey in House of Cards

Kevin Spacey has been interrogated by Scotland Yard for sexual assault allegations in the UK. As Variety reports, the Oscar-winning actor agreed to be interviewed by London’s Metropolitan Police force this past May in the United States.

“In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team,” the force said in a statement to Variety. “He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”



Spacey has been accused of six allegations of sexual assault from six different men dating between 1996 and 2013. The first of the six was lodged in late 2017 with the most recent being in Spring 2018. As Variety points out, Spacey was based in London for an extended period of time and served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.

According to the Vic’s own investigation, they determined that “stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.” The theater claims that 20 men have come forward against Spacey.

In related news, a man recently dropped his civil case against Spacey that involves an assault at a Nantucket bar in 2016. However, Spacey’s criminal trial around the incident is expected to take place in the fall.