Kid Cudi to release new album and animated Netflix series Entergalactic

First there was the surprise record drop. Then came the visual album. Now there appears to be a new trend in music rollouts: the Netflix animated release. Over the weekend, country singer Sturgill Simpson announced Sound & Fury, a new LP and streaming anime movie. Today, Kid Cudi has revealed his next effort, Entergalactic, will be paired with a full Netflix animated series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “first of its kind” show will bring Cudi’s new concept record to animated life as it tells the tale of “a young man on his journey to discover love.” Fans of the rapper’s catalog may recognize the project’s title: “Enter Galactic” is the name of a track off his 2009 debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, itself an autobiographical concept album.



The series is coming from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who will write, executive produce, and star in Entergalactic alongside Cudi. Ian Edelman, who worked with Cudi on the short-lived HBO program How to Make It in America, will also co-write and act as EP.

There’s no release date yet for either Entergalactic the album or the Netflix show, though Cudi said on Twitter that they would debut “next year.” In the meantime, he has plenty of other screen projects in the works. The multi-hyphenate will be seen in Shudder’s Creepshow anthology series, Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld, and Bill & Ted Face the Music in what’s described as “a significant role.” Most recently, he signed on to costar with Cholë Sevigny in Call My By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s new HBO show, We Are Who We Are.

As for music, Cudi’s last album was his 2018 Kanye West collaboration Kids See Ghosts. Prior to that, his most recent solo effort was 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.