Chloë Sevigny and Kid Cudi, photos by Luca Guadagnino

Director Luca Guadagnino is working on a new TV series for HBO titled, We Are Who We Are. The show is coming-of-age story about two American teens in Italy and, as announced today, it’s set to star Kid Cudi, Chloë Sevigny, and Alice Braga.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the show will be a limited series spanning eight episodes. In addition to directing, Guadagnino is a showrunner and is penning the script, which centers on themes of friendship, first love, and the confusion of life as a teenager. His previous films include Suspiria, Call Me By Your Name, and A Bigger Splash.



The cast will also include Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Spence Moore II, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, Sebastiano Pigazzi, and Francesca Scorsese, the daughter of Martin Scorsese, who is making her screen debut. Production starts later this month in Italy.

This isn’t Kid Cudi’s first acting credit, either. In the past, he’s been on TV series like Westworld and How to Make It in America. He recently joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music in a “significant role” as well.

Meanwhile, Chloe Sevigny has been busy as usual. In the past two years alone, she’s been popping up left and right in films like The Dead Don’t Die, Lizzie, Lean on Pete, Beatriz at Dinner, and the upcoming “protest art” drama from Lena Waithe dubbed Queen & Slim.