Killswitch Engage address mental illness on new song “I Am Broken Too”: Stream

Killswitch Engage have released another new track from their upcoming album, Atonement. The song, “I Am Broken Too”, finds frontman Jesse Leach singing about mental illness, of which he has spoken openly about his own struggles.

“This song is very near and dear to my heart,” Leach stated. “I wanted the listener to feel the urgency, the heaviness of the topic as well as a possible connection. Many people suffer from mental illness in one form or another. I want nothing more than for people to feel like they are not alone in this struggle.”



He added, “There is always someone there to help, to listen, and to be there for you. Don’t lose hope and don’t let your brokenness consume you. Broken can be fixed, or at the very least, maintained. No one is alone in this fight.”

“I Am Broken Too” follows Atonement’s first single, “Unleashed”, which arrived last month. The full LP comes out August 16th, marking the metal band’s eighth studio album overall.

The band is donating a portion of the proceeds from “I Am Broken Too” to Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention.

(Buy: Tickets to Killswitch Engage’s Upcoming Shows)

Along with the new song, Killswitch Engage also announced a couple of release-week events, including an in-store performance August 14th at Amoeba Music Hollywood in Los Angeles, and an intimate show on August 15th at The Space in Las Vegas. Pick up tickets here.

Killswitch are also in the midst of a co-headlining summer tour with Clutch. That trek resumes tonight in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and runs through an August 4th show in Worcester, Massachusetts.

See our own recent interview with Jesse Leach above, and check out the lyric video for “I Am Broken Too” below.