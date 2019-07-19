King Princess announces debut album, Cheap Queen, shares “Prophet”: Stream

Promising pop singer King Princess has formally announced her debut album. It’s titled Cheap Queen and is due for release this fall through Columbia Records and Mark Ronson imprint Zelig Records.

Cheap Queen is named after her recent single of the same name. Her first-ever full-length follows 2018’s Make My Bed EP, a collection boasting the artist’s breakthrough single and one of our favorites of the year, “1950”. It also comes after her collaboration with Fiona Apple.



(Read: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians Currently on Tour)

Along with the exciting LP news, King Princess is sharing a new track in “Prophet”. “’Cause I can only think about you / And what it’s like to walk around you / And why they like to talk about you,” she pines. On Twitter, she called the tune “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

Hear “Prophet” down below.

Prophet is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. So excited to share with you all <3 — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) July 15, 2019

A firm release date for Cheap Queen hasn’t been revealed, however, King Princess has lined up a lengthy run of North American tour dates in support. The trek begins in September and runs all the way through early 2020. Grab tickets here.

King Princess 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

10/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

01/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

01/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

01/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

01/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/04 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman