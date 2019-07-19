King Princess announces debut album, Cheap Queen, shares “Prophet”: Stream

Promising pop singer King Princess has formally announced her debut album. It’s titled Cheap Queen and is due for release this fall through Columbia Records and Mark Ronson imprint Zelig Records.
Cheap Queen is named after her recent single of the same name. Her first-ever full-length follows 2018’s Make My Bed EP, a collection boasting the artist’s breakthrough single and one of our favorites of the year, “1950”. It also comes after her collaboration with Fiona Apple.
(Read: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians Currently on Tour)
Along with the exciting LP news, King Princess is sharing a new track in “Prophet”. “’Cause I can only think about you / And what it’s like to walk around you / And why they like to talk about you,” she pines. On Twitter, she called the tune “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”
Hear “Prophet” down below.
Prophet is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. So excited to share with you all <3
— King Princess (@KingPrincess69) July 15, 2019
A firm release date for Cheap Queen hasn’t been revealed, however, King Princess has lined up a lengthy run of North American tour dates in support. The trek begins in September and runs all the way through early 2020. Grab tickets here.
King Princess 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
10/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
01/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
01/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
01/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
01/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
01/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
01/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/04 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman