Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Knocked Loose unleash rousing track “Trapped in the Grasp of a Memory”: Stream

The hardcore band's upcoming album, A Different Shade of Blue, arrives on August 23rd

by
on July 23, 2019, 12:39pm
0 comments
Knocked Loose
Knocked Loose, photo by Gabe Becerra

Kentucky hardcore act Knocked Loose have shared another new song off their upcoming album, A Different Shade of Blue. The song, “Trapped in the Grasp of a Memory”, can be streamed below.

“Trapped in the Grasp of a Memory” is a high-intensity track, complete with singer Bryan Garris’ growling vocals and some mighty breakdowns. The song follows the previously released singles “… And Still I Wander South” and “Mistakes Like Fractures”.

(Buy: Tickets to Knocked Loose’s Upcoming Shows)

The new single comes roughly a month after Knocked Loose announced a fall 2019 headlining North American tour. That trek kicks off October 1st in Madison, Wisconsin, and runs through a November 10th show in Chicago. Rotting Out, Candy, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy will support most dates.

Knocked Loose’s new album, A Different Shade of Blue, will be released August 23rd via Pure Noise Records. Pre-orders are available here.

Previous Story
Taika Waititi is an imaginary Adolph Hitler in first teaser for Jojo Rabbit: Watch
Next Story
Janelle Monáe trains a hero in first trailer for Harriet: Watch
No comments