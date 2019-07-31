Menu
Heavy Consequence Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide
   

Knotfest Meets ForceFest 2019 lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Accept, Behemoth, and more

The two-day extravaganza takes place November 30th and December 1st in Mexico City

by
on July 31, 2019, 12:53pm
0 comments
Slipknot Rob Zombie 2019 Knotfest Meets ForceFest
Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner / Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Two major festivals in Mexico City are joining forces this year to create Knotfest Meets ForceFest, featuring headliners Slipknot and Rob Zombie.

The Knotfest portion of the two-day event takes place November 30th, and features Slipknot, Evanescence, Behemoth, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Chelsea Grin, and more.

The ForceFest portion occurs the next day, December 1st, with Rob Zombie, Accept, Saxon, Testament, Exodus, and more. See the current lineup in the poster below, with more bands expected to be announced for each day.

Both days will be staged at the Parque Deportivo Oceanía in Mexico City, with tickets available through the festival’s partnership with StubHub.

(Buy: Tickets for Knotfest Meets ForceFest)

Slipknot are in the midst of their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See our photo gallery and video footage of last week’s kickoff show in Mountain View, California.

Rob Zombie, meanwhile, is currently on his co-headlining “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour” with Marilyn Manson. That trek runs through an August 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Knotfest Meets Forcefest 2019 lineup poster

Previous Story
Album Review: Ty Segall Keeps His Daredevil Spirit Alive on First Taste
Next Story
Flume teams with Reo Cragun for new EP Quits: Stream
No comments