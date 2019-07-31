Knotfest Meets ForceFest 2019 lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Accept, Behemoth, and more

Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner / Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Two major festivals in Mexico City are joining forces this year to create Knotfest Meets ForceFest, featuring headliners Slipknot and Rob Zombie.

The Knotfest portion of the two-day event takes place November 30th, and features Slipknot, Evanescence, Behemoth, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Chelsea Grin, and more.



The ForceFest portion occurs the next day, December 1st, with Rob Zombie, Accept, Saxon, Testament, Exodus, and more. See the current lineup in the poster below, with more bands expected to be announced for each day.

Both days will be staged at the Parque Deportivo Oceanía in Mexico City, with tickets available through the festival’s partnership with StubHub.

(Buy: Tickets for Knotfest Meets ForceFest)

Slipknot are in the midst of their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See our photo gallery and video footage of last week’s kickoff show in Mountain View, California.

Rob Zombie, meanwhile, is currently on his co-headlining “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour” with Marilyn Manson. That trek runs through an August 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire.