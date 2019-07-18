Korn unleash video for new single “You’ll Never Find Me”: Watch

Korn

Late last month, Korn announced details of their upcoming 13th album, The Nothing, and unveiled the first single, “You’ll Never Find Me”. Now, the nu-metal pioneers have revealed the music video for the aforementioned track (watch below).

The cinematic video for “You’ll Never Find Me” was directed by experimental filmmaker Andzej Gavriss. The clip depicts the band performing the track in the middle of a desert, along with an intriguing yet mysterious narrative that involves some sort of metamorphic experimentation.



The release of the music video comes as Korn kick off a co-headlining North American tour with Alice in Chains tonight (July 18th) in Del Valle, Texas. The trek, featuring support from Underoath, Ho99o9 and Fever 333, wraps up September 4th in Mountain View, California. Pick up tickets here.

Korn’s new album The Nothing arrives on September 13th. Pre-orders are available here.