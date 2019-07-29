Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Dhani Harrison speaks with Kyle Meredith about his single “Motorways (Erase It)”. He also digresses on his dual life scoring films and documentaries (see: The Case Against Adnan Syed, Beautiful Creatures, Dogs), traveling to Antartica for environmental observations, guesting on new albums from UNKLE and Perry Farrell, and when we might hear from Fistful of Mercy again.

