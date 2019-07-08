Duff McKagan on How Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan May Influence the Next Guns N’ Roses Album

Kyle Meredith With... Duff McKagan

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Duff McKagan gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his solo album, Tenderness, and its heavy themes from homelessness to activism and history repeating itself. McKagan also tells us about how Shooter Jennings helped bring the sound together, taking inspiration from Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan, and how all of this may influence the next Guns N’ Roses album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter