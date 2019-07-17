Menu
Faye Webster on Yo-Yos and the Atlanta Braves

She also discusses her latest album Atlanta Millionaires Club

on July 17, 2019, 11:00am
Kyle Meredith With... Faye Webster

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Faye Webster gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her latest LP, Atlanta Millionaires Club, and the relationship that weaves throughout the album. We also check in on how she’s coping with a heavier tour schedule, her Atlanta Braves fandom, and having her own line of yo-yos.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

