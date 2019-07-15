Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss their summer tour, last year’s Mixed Reality, and the possibility of a new record next year. He also revisits the time he fronted KISS on Letterman, while also teasing plans to front and record with The Smithereens. However, both have the most fun talking about their respective worship of Athens, GA legends R.E.M..

