Nick Lowe on How Far Back He Looks for Inspiration

Kyle Meredith With... Nick Lowe

Nick Lowe gives Kyle Meredith the rundown on his latest EP and tour with Los Straightjackets. He shares the story behind “Love Starvation” and “Trombone” and how far back in his musical past he’ll look for inspiration. The two also discuss recording Labour of Lust and Dave Edmunds’ Repeat When Necessary at the same time, the lasting impact of Rockpile, and the 30th anniversary of his comeback album, The Impossible Bird. Lowe also tells us of a biography that’s due out in the fall and plans for the next EP.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

