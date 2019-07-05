Patton Oswalt on True Crime, Working with Harrison Ford, and When We Can Expect His Next Special

Kyle Meredith With... Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt gives Kyle Meredith a call during his summer tour to talk about The Secret Life of Pets 2, working with Harrison Ford, true crime, MST3K, and his work on both AP Bio and Happy. We also hear that this current tour will lead to his next special, possibly due out later this year.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

