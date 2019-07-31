Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Preservation Hall Jazz Band on A Tuba to Cuba

Ben Jaffe discusses the similarities between Cuba and New Orleans

by
on July 31, 2019, 2:29pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Preservation Hall Jazz Band‘s Ben Jaffe speaks with Kyle Meredith about their new album, A Tuba To Cuba, and its accompanying documentary directed by Danny Clinch. They also discuss the history and similarities between Cuba and New Orleans, the political undertones of the trip, and their history of collaborations with My Morning Jacket and Foo Fighters.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Cardi B cancels Indianapolis concert due to security threat
No comments