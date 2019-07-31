Preservation Hall Jazz Band on A Tuba to Cuba

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Preservation Hall Jazz Band‘s Ben Jaffe speaks with Kyle Meredith about their new album, A Tuba To Cuba, and its accompanying documentary directed by Danny Clinch. They also discuss the history and similarities between Cuba and New Orleans, the political undertones of the trip, and their history of collaborations with My Morning Jacket and Foo Fighters.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

