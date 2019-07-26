Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



The Cult frontman Ian Astbury and Kyle Meredith take a deep dive into the 1989 album, Sonic Temple. Together, they discuss its big rock sound and how its DNA intersects with Joy Division, The Doors, Def Jam, the Beat authors, the art side of NYC, and the then-developing Seattle scene. Astbury also revisits meeting Sonic Youth, recording with Debbie Harry, and listening to the new Thom Yorke and Billie Eilish.

