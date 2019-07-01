Kylie Minogue and Nick Cave perform “Where The Wild Roses Grow” at Glastonbury: Watch

Kylie Minogue and Nick Cave, photo via Getty

Kyle Minogue finally made her Glastonbury debut this past weekend. And she did so with the help of some special friends in fellow Aussie Nick Cave and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

For her Sunday afternoon set, Minogue brought out Cave and the two performed their 1995 duet “Where the Wild Roses Grow”. The track, which later appeared on Cave’s Murder Ballads, has only been performed live by the pair a handful of times.



Minogue was originally booked to perform at Glastonbury in 2005, but a sudden breast cancer diagnosis forced her to cancel. Coldplay stepped in last minute to replace her and even performed her “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” hit as a tribute. On Sunday, she returned the favor by calling on Martin to perform a collaborative version of that same song.

“In 2005 I was meant to be here on this very stage and circumstances meant that I didn’t make it,” she told the audience during an emotional moment during her set. “I wish things were different but life is what it is right? We are here together in this moment.”

Check out fan-caught footage of both star-studded performances below.

Just saw Kylie Minogue & Nick Cave perform Where The Wild Roses Grow love on the Pyramid Stage. I can’t cope… so much love here for Kylie. #glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/KiajCVfB4V — dannysioux (@dannysioux) June 30, 2019

Back in 2005, @kylieminogue missed out on playing @glastofest because of breast cancer.@coldplay played for Kylie back then, and today she returned the favour.#Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/wM2IHecZqt — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 30, 2019

Now KYLIE and CHRIS MARTIN at GLASTO pic.twitter.com/pR9YhZxgHp — Raphael Pour-Hashemi (@RaphPH) June 30, 2019

Minogue dropped her last album, Golden, in 2018. She’s on tour overseas all summer, and tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Cave and the Bad Seeds are working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Skeleton Tree. He is touring North America in September; grab tickets here. He recently addressed Morrissey’s controversial political views.