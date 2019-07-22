Lacuna Coil and All That Remains join forces for co-headlining fall 2019 North American tour

Lacuna Coil and All That Remains

Lacuna Coil and All That Remains are teaming up for a co-headlining North American run, dubbed the “Disease of the Anima Tour”. The outing takes its name from Lacuna Coil’s upcoming album, Black Anima, and All That Remains’ latest album, Victim of the New Disease.

The tour will kick off September 15th at Webster Hall in New York City and run through an October 19th date at Ram’s Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland, with support from Bad Omens and Uncured for the full run. Toothgrinder will also be on board from September 15th through October 10th, while Eximious will join the bill October 11th through 19th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 26th.



“North America, we’re so happy to finally announce our upcoming ‘Disease of the Anima Tour’ with our friends All That Remains, Bad Omens, Eximious, Toothgrinder and Uncured,” Lacuna Coil’s Andrea Ferro said in a statement. “This is a killer bill that will blow your mind! We can’t wait to hit your stages again and see you all. Black Anima is coming soon”.

All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte added, “We are super happy to be joining with our old friends in Lacuna Coil. The last time we joined forces it was on the Hard Drive Live Tour and we can’t wait to play some metal for you all again.”

Lacuna Coil’s new album, Black Anima, arrives on October 11th, with the band playing Minneapolis that night.

Lacuna Coil, All That Remains, Bad Omens, and Uncured 2019 Tour Dates:

09/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

09/17 – Greenville SC @ The Firmament ^

09/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Jackson Terminal ^

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

09/20 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant ^

09/21 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen ^

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live ^

09/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music ^

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom ^

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Live ^ *

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^ *

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater ^ *

10/02 – Berkley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades ^

10/05 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory ^ *

10/06 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre ^

10/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room ^

10/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre ^

10/10 – Minot, ND @ The ‘O’ Riginal Bar ^

10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze #

10/12 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II #

10/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live #

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues # *

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House #

10/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

^ = w/ Toothgrinder

# = w/ Eximious

* = no Bad Omens