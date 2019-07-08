Lacuna Coil announce new album Black Anima

Lacuna Coil

Italian metallers Lacuna Coil will unleash their ninth studio album, Black Anima, on October 11th. The LP will be the band’s follow-up to their 2016 studio release, Delirium.

“Black Anima is all of us,” Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia said in a statement. “It’s you and it’s me. It’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep. It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future.”



She added, “Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity. The black core that balances it all… as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima.”

Between new albums, Lacuna Coil released their concert album and DVD The 119 Show: Live in London back in November 2018 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album, In a Reverie.

The gothic metal band is scheduled to perform on July 19th at Rock USA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and play a sold-out, two-night stand at the Gramercy Theater in New York City on July 22nd and 23rd. On July 25th, Scabbia and co-vocalist Andrea Ferro will appear at a meet-and-greet signing at Looney Tunes record store in Long Island, New York.

Lacuna Coil will hit the road on a European tour in November in support of Black Anima with Eluveitie and Infected Rain. More North American tour dates are expected to be announced soon. For the band’s full tour itinerary and to pre-order Black Anima, go here.