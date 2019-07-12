Lala Lala announces physical reissue of debut album Sleepyhead

Lala Lala, photo by Alyx Harch

Lala Lala, the Chicago indie outfit led by Lillie West, has announced a reissue of their debut album, Sleepyhead. Previously only available digitally and on limited, self-released cassettes, the new physical version is due out August 23rd via Hardly Art.

Coming to vinyl, CD, and a fresh run of cassettes, Sleepyhead is a basement recording made over a five-day winter period. Joining West in the makeshift studio were her bandmates, drummer Abby Black and bassist Karl Bernasconi. The raw, directly intimate effort caught the attention of Hardly Art, who signed Lalal Lala for their studio debut, 2018’s The Lamb.



The LP version of Sleepyhead is being pressed to cloud-colored vinyl and features new artwork. Pre-orders for all versions of the reissue are going on now.

As a first listen (or reintroduction) to the album, the single “Fuck With Your Friends” is being shared today. The first song West ever wrote, the track is a dredging confession of West’s vices: “I drink more than I want to ’cause it makes you easier to talk to,” she sings. “And what you’re saying is boring.” Take a listen below.

Lala Lala will appear at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid this Saturday, with a stop at Pitchfork Music Festival on deck next week. They’ll take the road with Whitney in the fall, and you can get tickets to all their shows here.

Sleepyhead Reissue Artwork:

Sleepyhead Reissue Tracklist:

01. Excorcism

02. Fuck With Your Friends

03. Dream Song

04. Cool Party but Then We All Left

05. Okie Dokie Doggy Daddy

06. Nothing

07. Bully

08. Monolith

09. Bed

10. Lala Song

11. Future Flower

Lala Lala 2019 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival Afterparty at Metro #

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Getty Center

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @Turner Hall *

10/19 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

10/21 – Denver, CO @Ogden Theater *

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater *

10/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater *

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

10/30 – Chico, CA @ The Big Room at Sierra Nevada *

10/31 – Sonoma, CA @ Sonoma Redwood barn *

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater *

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theater *

11/03 – Sann Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

11/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater *

# = w/ Grapetooth

* = w/ Whitney