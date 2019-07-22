Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

The wait is nearly over: Lana Del Rey fans will finally have a new album in just a matter of weeks. While performing at a music festival in Spain over the weekend, the pop singer announced that her fifth full-length, Norman Fucking Rockwell, is being released in August.

Del Rey dropped the news in between songs at the Benicàssim Festival, as Uproxx points out. The Lust for Life follow-up is “coming out next month,” the California resident told the crowd.



She unfortunately didn’t divulge a firm date or further details, but the timeline lines up. Del Rey completed the album at the end of 2018 and previously teased the release with the single “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”.

Recently, Del Rey covered Sublime and contributed a new song to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels sequel with the help of fellow pop stars Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

Below, check out video footage from her announcement at Benicàssim Festival.

Revisit the Charlie’s Angels trailer which features a snippet of her new collaboration.