Lana Del Rey sets release date for Norman Fucking Rockwell, reveals album artwork and tracklist

Lana Del Rey's cover for Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lana Del Rey has set an August 30th release date for her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. Additionally, she’s revealed the album’s artwork and 14-song tracklist.

The artwork was shot by Del Rey’s younger sister, Chuck Grant, and features the singer on a sailboat with actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson.



The tracklist contains Del Rey’s previously revealed singles “Venice Bitch”, “Mariners Apartment Complex”, and “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, as well as her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is Del Rey’s sixth studio album to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Lust for Life.

Norman Fucking Rockwell Artwork:

Norman Fucking Rockwell Trackist:

01. Norman Fucking Rockwell

02. Mariners Apartment Complex

03. Venice Bitch

04. Fuck It I Love You

05. Doin’ Time

06. Love Song

07. Cinnamon Girl

08. How to Disappear

09. California

10. The Next Best American Record

11. The Greatest

12. Bartender

13. Happiness in a Butterfly

14. Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It