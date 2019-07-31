Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Lana Del Rey sets release date for Norman Fucking Rockwell, reveals album artwork and tracklist

The cover art features Del Rey features the singer on a sailboat with actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson

by
on July 31, 2019, 12:36pm
1 comment
Lana Del Rey's cover for Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lana Del Rey's cover for Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lana Del Rey has set an August 30th release date for her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. Additionally, she’s revealed the album’s artwork and 14-song tracklist.

The artwork was shot by Del Rey’s younger sister, Chuck Grant, and features the singer on a sailboat with actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson.

The tracklist contains Del Rey’s previously revealed singles “Venice Bitch”“Mariners Apartment Complex”, and “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, as well as her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is Del Rey’s sixth studio album to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Lust for Life.

Norman Fucking Rockwell Artwork:

Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell artwork

Norman Fucking Rockwell Trackist:
01. Norman Fucking Rockwell
02. Mariners Apartment Complex
03. Venice Bitch
04. Fuck It I Love You
05. Doin’ Time
06. Love Song
07. Cinnamon Girl
08. How to Disappear
09. California
10. The Next Best American Record
11. The Greatest
12. Bartender
13. Happiness in a Butterfly
14. Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It

Previous Story
Film Review: Hobbs and Shaw Amps Up the Fast and Furious Series’ Brain-Dead Charm
Next Story
R.I.P. Harold Prince, legendary Broadway director and producer, dead at 91
1 comment