Let’s Eat Grandma drop futuristic new songs “Overflow”, “Glittering”, and “Salt Lakes”: Stream

Let's Eat Grandma, photo by Debi Del Grande

Let’s Eat Grandma have shared three brand new songs: “Overflow”, “Glittering”, and “Salt Lakes”. It’s the first new music the UK pop group has released since last year’s breakout album, I’m All Ears.

“Overflow”, “Glittering”, and “Salt Lakes” were written last year to soundtrack an art installation by Tai Shani called Dark Continents: Semiramis. According to the artist’s website, the project combines text, film, sculpture, and staged performances to create a gate to a city of women, particularly the one discussed in Christine de Pizan’s proto-feminist book The Book of the City of Ladies. Shani describes the installation as “braiding narratives, fictions and mythologies, a Dionysian descent into rapture, ideology, language and flesh into the bottomless pit told through a neanderthal hermaphrodite, a medieval mystic, and the woman on the edge of time.” It was recently nominated for the Turner Prize.



Given that subject matter, it makes sense why Shani tapped Let’s Eat Grandma, a duo that found fame twisting pop into a weird, discomforting, glossy sound, to soundtrack the artwork. “Overflow” sounds like the Christmas classic “Carol of the Bells” if it was rocketed into space. “Glittering” stays true to its name, letting synth shimmer in the spotlight above a gentle guitar-like sound. “Salt Lakes” is a crossroads of the two with additional folklore-sounding elements.

Stream all three tracks below via Apple Music or Spotify: