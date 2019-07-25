Menu
Lil Nas X and BTS’ RM team up for “Old Town Road” remix: Stream

The version is called -- wait for it -- "Seoul Town Road"

on July 24, 2019, 11:43pm
Lil Nas X and RM of BTS
Lil Nas X and RM of BTS

Welp, this should break the Internet. Lil Nas X has teamed up with RM of k-pop phenoms BTS for a new remix of “Old Town Road”. The version is called — wait for it — “Seoul Town Road”. Take a listen below.

This is just the latest in a string of “Old Town Road” remixes. The viral track got its first big boost of attention with help from Billy Ray Cyrus. Then, earlier this month, Lil Nas X recruited Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, a.k.a. the Walmart yodeler, for a second remix. He also recently teased a collaboration with Dolly Parton.

Meanwhile, the original version is on track to become the longest-running No. 1 single in music history.

