Lil Nas X raids Area 51 in new video for “Old Town Road” remix: Watch

Lil Nas X, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey storm the alien facility

by
on July 16, 2019, 3:47pm
lil nas x area 51 video old town road remix
Lil Nas X's Area 51-themed "Old Town Road" remix video

The US Air Force is currently guarding Area 51 in anticipation of a 1 million-person raid. But do they stand a chance against Lil Nas X? If we’re to believe the rapper’s video for his latest “Old Town Road” remix, the answer is a resounding no.

In the new animated clip, Lil Nas X gathers together his remix collaborators — Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey — in order to stage their own raid of the mysterious government facility that’s definitely holding aliens. It’s totally ridiculous, but totally, ridiculously on brand for the meme-loving Lil Nas X.

Watch it below.

“Old Town Road” is the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song, reigning supreme now for 15 consecutive weeks. The Jack White-cosigned rapper came out as gay last month, but Young Thug recently said Lil Nas X probably shouldn’t have gone public with the personal news.

