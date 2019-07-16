Lil Nas X's Area 51-themed "Old Town Road" remix video

The US Air Force is currently guarding Area 51 in anticipation of a 1 million-person raid. But do they stand a chance against Lil Nas X? If we’re to believe the rapper’s video for his latest “Old Town Road” remix, the answer is a resounding no.

In the new animated clip, Lil Nas X gathers together his remix collaborators — Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey — in order to stage their own raid of the mysterious government facility that’s definitely holding aliens . It’s totally ridiculous, but totally, ridiculously on brand for the meme-loving Lil Nas X.



Watch it below.

“Old Town Road” is the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song, reigning supreme now for 15 consecutive weeks. The Jack White-cosigned rapper came out as gay last month, but Young Thug recently said Lil Nas X probably shouldn’t have gone public with the personal news.