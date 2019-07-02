Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has been a bonafide viral hit ever since its release. Now, the smash single has officially set a Billboard charts record as the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song.

As Billboard reports, “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for a record-breaking 13 straight weeks. Lil Nas X topped a trio of hip-hop hits — Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” the Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow,” and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” — whose streak ended at 12 weeks.



The 20-year-old rapper’s reign this week also makes “Old Town Road” only the 12th song ever — across all genres — to hold onto the No. 1 ranking for this length of time. Since Billboard launched the Hot 100 in the 1920s, sixteen weeks is the longest any single has clenched the top slot. If Lil Nas X manages to stay strong until then, his “Old Town Road” joins a very elite group of just two songs to make it that far: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber.

Revisit “Old Town Road”, that song that makes country music dads and fifth graders alike go buck wild, below.

On Sunday, the last day of Pride month, Lil Nas X came out publicly on social media. The rapper also made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury over the weekend, performing “Old Town Road” alongside Miley Cyrus and father Billy Ray. Lil Nas X dropped his new 7 EP last week, and will support it with a handful of tour dates and summer festival appearances. Grab tickets here.