Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” sets record for longest No. 1 record in music history

Lil Nas X's Old Town Road

It’s official: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” now holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

As of today, the viral smash has spent 17 weeks at No. 1, topping the record previously held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” as well as Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito”.



“Old Town Road”, which was produced by YoungKio based on a sample of Nine Inch Nails’ “34 Ghosts IV”, was originally released independently in December 3rd, 2018. The song initially gained popularity after becoming the “Yeehaw Challenge” meme on TikTok, and in March 2019, Lil Nas X signed to Columbia Records.

That same month, “Old Town Road” simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts in March 2019. However, Billboard would later disqualify “Old Town Road” from its Hot Country chart, arguing that it did “not embrace enough elements of today’s country music”. Lil Nas X subsequently teamed with country music veteran Billy Ray Cyrus for a new version of the track.

Over the last 17 weeks, Lil Nas X has also released remixes of “Old Town Road” featuring Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Young Thug, and RM of BTS, furthering the original song’s commercial longevity. A remix with Dolly Parton has also been teased.

In June, Lil Nas X released his debut 7 EP. Two of its tracks, “Panini” and “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B, each cracked the top 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100, while the EP itself reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts.