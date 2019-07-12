Menu
Lil Nas X taps Young Thug for new “Old Town Road” remix: Stream

Lil Nas X credits Young Thug with starting the country trap genre

on July 12, 2019, 12:29am
lil nas x young thug old town road remix stream new collaboration
Young Thug and Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X scored plenty of success when he invited Billy Ray Cyrus to sing on “Old Town Road” — the kind that could potentially shatter Billboard records. That hasn’t stopped the rapper from seeking out new collaborators, though. Today, he’s shared a new “Old Town Road” remix featuring Young Thug.

Lil Nas X teased the rework earlier this year, and also spoke about Thugger’s impact on his own music. He credits the Atlanta rapper for paving his way in the country trap genre.

(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time)

“I believe whenever you’re trying something new, it’s always going to get some kind of bad reception,” he told TIME. “For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that.”

Stream the “Old Town Road” remix below.

🐎⚡️!

Lil Nas X, who recently came out as gay, currently has the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song. He dropped his 7 EP a few weeks ago.

