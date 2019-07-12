Lil Wayne changes mind, will not quit Blink-182 tour

Lil Wayne and Blink-182

Lil Wayne won’t be quitting his ongoing co-headlining tour with Blink-182 after all.

While performing in Bristow, Virginia on Thursday night, the veteran rapper cut his set short after four songs. He then stated he wasn’t feeling the crowd and that this was “probably going to be his last show on the tour.”



Now, in a tweet Wayne has assured fans that he’ll continue with the tour as planned. “Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour!” he wrote. “I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!”

Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 12, 2019

As Wayne himself pointed out, the co-headlining tour resumes on Saturday in Bangor, Maine, with further dates scheduled through mid-September. You can find the updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec *

07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #

10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

* = w/ Blink-182 only

# = w/ Lil Wayne only