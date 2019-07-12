Lil Wayne changes mind, will not quit Blink-182 tour

Lil Wayne won’t be quitting his ongoing co-headlining tour with Blink-182 after all.
While performing in Bristow, Virginia on Thursday night, the veteran rapper cut his set short after four songs. He then stated he wasn’t feeling the crowd and that this was “probably going to be his last show on the tour.”
Now, in a tweet Wayne has assured fans that he’ll continue with the tour as planned. “Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour!” he wrote. “I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!”
Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 12, 2019
As Wayne himself pointed out, the co-headlining tour resumes on Saturday in Bangor, Maine, with further dates scheduled through mid-September. You can find the updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec *
07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #
08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *
08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *
09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #
10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *
* = w/ Blink-182 only
# = w/ Lil Wayne only