Blink-182 and Lil Wayne likely won’t stay together for the kids. The two acts are only a couple of weeks into their a co-headlining tour across North America, but things reportedly took a turn on Thursday night at their show in Bristow, VA.

According to multiple attendees (via Exclaim), Weezy cut his set short after four songs. He then stated he wasn’t feeling the crowd and that this was “probably going to be his last show on the tour. On the plus side, he thanked Blink before leaving the stage.



As of publication, there’s no official word on Weezy’s decision. However, you can view multiple tweets below that detail the incident in full, including video of him leaving the stage. The tour’s remaining dates follow shortly after.

He said it wasn't "his" crowd and it might be his last show of the tour. And then he cut his set list in half and walked off. The band looked confused as fuck — From Chaos 🌊 (@rella311) July 12, 2019

Wow @LilTunechi just dipped after 20 mins out of his 45 min set. Said these crowds aren’t his people/fans and he is off the tour — Kingmoe83 (@ikingmoe) July 12, 2019

I am at the show tonight in VA. He just played 4 ish songs and said this might be his last tour date. He thanked Blink-182 and then I think he quit the tour. — Terry Camp (@terrycamp12) July 12, 2019

I didn’t get him saying he’s done with the tour but I did catch him walking off stage pic.twitter.com/fkfluWBMvh — Ace Boogie (@1DopeBoi) July 12, 2019

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec *

07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #

10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

* = w/ Blink-182 only

# = w/ Lil Wayne only